Bre Tiesi Says ‘Most Definitely Never’ to Another Baby With Nick Cannon Although the six mothers of Nick Cannon’s children don’t have any bad blood, they do not communicate. However, according to De La Rosa, one of Nick's baby mamas, they all care about the blended family. By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 9 2026, 12:47 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi

Bre Tiesi posed with her son, Legendary Love Cannon, and baby daddy Nick Cannon for an adorable Easter-themed photoshoot on Monday, April 6. Embracing the Easter spirit, Nick put on a bunny costume and engaged in playtime activities with his son and a few other kids. Fans were elated to see the trio seem to be having a lot of fun.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t help but notice Legendary closely resembled his father, Nick. However, when a fan asked whether Bre is planning to have a girl who will twin with her, she shut down all rumors of growing her family with the comedian or anyone else, for that matter, with a blunt response.

Source: INSTAGRAM Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with son Legendary SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@BRE_TIESI

The comment read, "I know it's none of my business, but are you planning on a new addition? Like a little girl who would look exactly like you.” ​ Bre replied, "I'm most definitely never having another baby."

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon's Unconventional Relationship with His 12 Children and Six Baby Mamas

Nick Cannon, who doesn’t believe in putting labels on his romantic relationships, is a father to 12 children. Tiesi and Cannon welcomed Legendary in June 2022. He shares two children with ex-wife and singer Mariah Carey, three children with Brittany Bell, three with Abby De La Rosa, one with LaNisha Cole and one with Alyssa Scott. He had another son with Scott, who sadly passed away in 2021 from cancer at only 5 months of age.

One of the “Wild ‘n Out” star’s baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, once discussed Nick’s version of defining a relationship. According to her, he said, "If you label me, you disable me.”

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram Source: INSTAGRAM Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi with son Legendary pose for a Easter photoshoot SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@BRE_TIESI

Despite having multiple partners or not wanting a relationship in the traditional sense, De La Rosa says that he doesn’t think he is polyamorous. “The label thing, I get it. I understand… We've had many conversations where it’s like, ‘No, I think you’re polyamorous.’ And ‘(He said) I’m not polyamorous! I’m not! I just love, I love.’”

Although the six mothers of Nick Cannon’s children don’t have any bad blood, they do not communicate. However, according to Rosa, they all care about the blended family. She had only good things to say about Nick and described him as “the best father, the best provider, the best partner.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA De La Rosa and Nick Cannon pose for a photo with their sons

She added, "I have chosen to teach my kids, ‘Daddy loves many people. Daddy has a lot of love to give. That’s just who Daddy is.’ And they know their brothers and sisters’ parents and Miss so-and-so and Miss That, Miss That.” She further explained, “As for the mothers… We don’t have any communication with each other. We all live very individual lives. So, in a sense, it feels monogamous.”