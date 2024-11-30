Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Nick Cannon Nick Cannon Admits He "Needs Help" After Revealing Narcissistic Personality Disorder Diagnosis Nick revealed that he identifies with nearly all "markers" for the disorder. By Jennifer Farrington Updated Nov. 30 2024, 3:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Narcissistic traits often get a bad rap (okay, a really bad rap!), especially since they’re linked to manipulative behavior and a tendency to blame others rather than take responsibility for one’s actions. Given the stigma around these characteristics, fans were caught off guard when Nick Cannon — actor, TV personality, and father of 12 — revealed that he’s been clinically diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

Nick shared the news during the Nov. 8, 2024, episode of Counsel Culture with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant. Here's everything we know about Nick’s diagnosis and how the disorder impacts him.

Is Nick Cannon a narcissist? Inside his narcissistic personality disorder diagnosis.

Nick got real about his mental health on the Counsel Culture podcast, where he opened up to Dr. Bryant about being diagnosed with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). About 13 minutes into the Nov. 8, 2024, episode, Nick admitted, “I have been diagnosed with narcissistic, uh—" pausing briefly before adding, "I have no problem with it."

Nick explained that NPD "is a spectrum" and noted that extreme cases often include symptoms like lack of empathy and rage. However, he was quick to clarify, "I don’t have those." While he acknowledged identifying with many of the disorder’s markers, he emphasized, "I have no rage, and I have, you know, I’m very empathetic." He attributes his empathy to "learned behavior" and the values his grandmother instilled in him.

Dr. Bryant then asked Nick where he sees himself as narcissistic, prompting him to reflect on his tendencies as a "runner" with "abandonment issues." He explained, "When conflict approaches, I’m out." Dr. Bryant linked this behavior to self-importance or self-centeredness, suggesting that Nick protects himself by avoiding issues rather than confronting them directly.

The conversation then shifts to his upbringing in a Christian household, which ironically reveals an arrogant side of Nick (also a symptom of narcissism). He boldly states, "Not ordinary, I am extraordinary." After some back-and-forth about how Christianity has influenced his development, Dr. Bryant breaks it down for viewers in simple terms:

"Y’all, he just gaslighted Christ and said the reason why it’s okay for him to be narcissistic is because he was taught he can do all things through Christ that strengthens him. That’s the reason why everything can be about him, why everything can be world-revolving around him, and no one else matters." The two share a laugh, but Nick clarifies he’s not gaslighting Christ, only pointing out how his upbringing has influenced his development.

Nick Cannon admitted he "needs help" but shared that he is "healing" after his narcissistic diagnosis.

While Nick admitted to Dr. Bryant that he has been addressing his disorder through therapy, he revealed encountering mixed feedback about his diagnosis. Some groups suggest he checks nearly all the boxes for narcissism, while others disagree.

