Nick Cannon Pulls out All the Stops, Wearing Four Separate Costumes for Halloween with His Kids In an Instagram post showing off the costumes, Nick wrote, "Nights of the Jack and we all Pumpkins and one Gorilla for Halloween!" By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 1 2024, 2:43 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @nickcannon

Former child star Nick Cannon got his start on Nickelodeon. Since then, he's paved his way in Hollywood as a TV personality, writer, producer, and so many more things as he has appeared on The Nick Cannon Show, Wild 'n Out, America's Got Talent, and more.

Yet for all his talent and finger-in-many-pies approach to business, he often makes headlines for his personal life. And that's because Nick has kids. A lot of kids. He has welcomed 12 children (one of whom tragically passed away) with a combination of six women. And the best part about it is that he really seems to love being a dad and being involved in his kids' lives. This was evident in his 2024 Halloween posts on Instagram, where Nick showed off the four different costumes that he wore to match his kids.

Some of Nick Cannon's kids donned pumpkin costumes for the spooky holiday.

One of Nick's costumes came in a simple form: a pumpkin. Nick and several of his children, including his eldest Monroe and Moroccan, wore matching pumpkin costumes. They also included one of his youngest kids, Rise Messiah, who adorably donned a pumpkin hoodie.

It's unclear who went as the gorilla. He also wore the pumpkin costume while taking little Halo out in her princess costume.

Nick also dressed up as Iron Man.

Another costume Nick donned for one of his youngest kids is the Marvel character, Iron Man. And he didn't do anything by half measures. This was a full, head-to-toe Iron Man costume complete with a lighted palm "weapon." Nick posed with his son Legendary who dressed up as Black Panther. Legendary's mom Bre Tiesi dressed up as Storm.

He also dressed up as Bowser for some Mario-themed fun.

For several of his kids, a Super Mario Bros theme was the way to go. Nick donned a Bowser costume, while his kids dressed up as Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Short clips on Nick's Instagram Stories showed the media titan playing with his kids and enjoying their time together.

Nick's Nacho Libre costume looks like a sweet team-up with his kids.

And Nick's kids Zion, Zillion, and Legendary enjoyed a team Nacho Libre-themed photo shoot. The three boys adorably posed with their father in capes, with everyone all smiles.

In one of the comment sections under a post Nick made about his Halloween escapades with his children, a fan wrote, "There’s dads out here that can’t see one child, and here’s Nick seeing all 11 on every holiday/event!"