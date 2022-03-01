Is 'All American' Star Bre-Z Married? She's Been Engaged to Her Longtime Partner for a Year

In a February 2019 interview with Nylon Magazine, Bre-Z shared that opening up about her sexuality was not an option, since it’s important to keep some details private. She also stated that it's not anyone else's business.

“I love everybody,” Bre-Z told the outlet. “But when it gets down to whatever is underneath my clothes, whatever is inside of my home, or in my bedroom ... I feel like, at some point, being in the public eye, you have to keep something for yourself. And that's just what I choose to keep for me.”