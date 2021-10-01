14 Inspirational Quotes to Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer

It's officially October, which means it's National Breast Cancer Awareness Month . During the annual health campaign, organizations work toward getting as many people as possible involved to raise awareness and funds to support ongoing, life-saving research.

According to the American Cancer Society , an estimated 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the year 2021. As for men, approximately 2,650 new cases of invasive breast cancer are expected to be diagnosed in 2021.

Though the risk of diagnosis is different between men and women, the illness does not care — it can affect anyone. It's important that you participate in self-check-ups or medical examinations to detect any signs or symptoms of breast cancer.

So whether you are affected, you know someone who has been affected, or you want to raise awareness, here are several realistic, yet inspirational quotes that embody the spirit of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.