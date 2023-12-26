Home > Entertainment > Music 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' Singer Brenda Lee Has a Solid Net Worth Brenda Lee's 'Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree' has been a staple for decades, but what is the singer's net worth after all these years? By Joseph Allen Dec. 26 2023, Published 11:11 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Brenda had a successful career in music during the 1950s and 1960s, but recorded her first number one hit in 2023 when her Christmas song climbed to the top of the charts.

Brenda had a successful career in music during the 1950s and 1960s, but recorded her first number one hit in 2023 when her Christmas song climbed to the top of the charts.

In 2023, after decades of being a holiday stable, Brenda Lee became the oldest person to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 with her 1958 song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree." The song, which was first released in 1958, has become Brenda's most well-known song in the years since it was released, even though she was only 14 years old when it was released.

Brenda, who is now 78 years old, has had a pretty remarkable life thanks in part to the success of that single song. Now, though, many want to know what the singer's overall net worth is.

What is Brenda Lee's net worth?

Brenda Lee's net worth is estimated to be roughly $20 million. In addition to the enormous success of "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Brenda also had a umber of other hits during her life, including "Losing You," "Speak to Me Pretty," and "Sweet Nothin's." Ultimately, though, Brenda's net worth is chiefly thanks to the continued success of her signature holiday song, which is still licensed and played regularly during the holiday season.

Brenda Lee Singer Net worth: $20 Million Brenda Lee is an American singer best known for her song "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," which was recorded and released when she was just 14 years old. Brenda recorded a number of other popular songs over the course of her career, and became the oldest person with a number one song on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2023. Birthdate: Jan. 7, 1971 Birthplace: Atlanta, Ga. Birth Name: Brenda Mae Tarpley Father: Ruben Lindsey Tarpley Mother: Annie Grayce Children: Jolie and Julie

Brenda Lee released her last album in 2007.

Although Brenda had her greatest level of success as a child performer in the 1950s and '60s, she continued to record and release music for decades afterward, and her last album, "Gospel Duets With Treasured Friends," was released in 2007. She was already coming to national attention as early as 1955, when she was just 11 years old, but the peak of her career came in the late 1950s and early 1960s, as she was becoming a young adult.

In 2023, decades after her successful career, Brenda has finally recorded her first number one hit, and it naturally came with the song that she has come to be most closely associated with in the decades since it was initially released. As many failed Christmas albums will tell you, it's hard for songs to become a new Christmas staple.