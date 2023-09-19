Home > Television > Reality TV 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' Star Brendan Fitzpatrick Is a Married Man Former 'Rich Kids of Beverly Hills' star Brendan Fitzpatrick is now married, leading many to wonder who the rich kid's parents are. By Joseph Allen Sep. 19 2023, Published 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@chlofitzp

On Sept. 16, 2023, news broke that Brendan Fitzpatrick, one of the former stars of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, and his wife Chloe walked down the isle for a second time. They got married on Sept. 16, 2022, but the recent wedding was their main celebration. Following the news that Brendan got hitched, many wanted to learn more about his family and what he has been up to in the years since Rich Kids went off the air.

Among the things that many people don't know, some are wondering exactly who Brendan's parents are, which is an important detail as it will ultimately clarify how he wound up becoming one of the show's titular rich kids.

Who are Brendan Fitzpatrick's parents?

Unfortunately, there isn't much publicly available information on who Brendan's parents are. His father's name is Thomas, and his mother's name is unknown, and it's actually not clear what they do for a living either. In addition to being a reality star, Brendan also works as a real estate agent, and it seems like he was mainly supporting his lavish lifestyle through that work even when he was on the show.

Many of the titular rich kids on the show come from wealthy families, and while it's clear that Brendan's family has money, he seems to have been fairly intentional about exactly how they earn that money. Now that he isn't on TV, Brendan can be even more selective about what he shares with the public and what he chooses to keep private.

Brendan is a private person, but he did share details of his wedding.

Brendan may not share much in the way of details about his own family, but he did share an exclusive with People who had all the details about his recent marriage to his wife Chloe. The two were wed at the Montage Healdsburg, a five-star California hotel located in the Sonoma Valley in wine country.

"We had a day of tours lined up to view different venues and after 15 minutes at Montage, which was our first stop of the day, we cancelled the rest of the tours," Chloe said during an interview. "We knew right away it was our perfect wedding venue!" "There's a luxury feel to the setting that you immediately notice as you drive onto Montage’s property," she added.