Former Mastodon Lead Singer and Guitarist Brent Hinds Has Died at 51 in an Accident Brent Hinds left Mastodon months before his death. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 22 2025, 10:06 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@bhinds

Former guitarist and singer for the heavy metal band Mastodon, Brent Hinds, died on Aug. 20, 2025. According to an Instagram post from Mastodon, he died in a "tragic accident." However, many fans were left wondering what Brent Hinds's cause of death was and what happened. He was 51 years old, and he had parted ways with Mastodon in March 2025.

Mastodon formed in 2000 in Georgia, with Brent as the lead vocalist and guitarist. In March 2025, the band shared an Instagram statement to announce that Brent and Mastodon had made the decision to "mutually part ways." Although Brent was no longer with the band at the time of his death, he is still remembered as a founding member of Mastodon.

What was Brent Hinds's cause of death?

According to CNN, Brent was in a motorcycle accident late at night on Aug. 20. He was hit by a car at an intersection in Atlanta, Ga. Medical professionals pronounced him dead on the scene. Per the medical examiner's report, which was posted online on the official website in Fulton County in Georgia, Brent died from multiple blunt force injuries related to the accident. His death was ruled an accident, per the report.

Mastodon announced Brent's death on Instagram the day after his accident. In the post, the band shared that its members were, at the time, still trying to process what happened to Brent. "We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many," the statement said.

Other bands and artists commented on the post to share condolences. The band Garbage shared that Brent was "a wild and wonderful spirit bursting with life and love and passion." Singer Jennie Vee commented that Brent was "one of a kind." Per The New York Times, Brent is survived by his parents, Dean Campbell and Billy Hinds.

One of the last Instagram posts Brent made before his accident included photos from his mother's 79th birthday. He was also scheduled to play a show on Aug. 30. After his death, an update was made to reflect the canceled show and to let fans know that Brent was struck when a driver "failed to yield."

Why did Brent Hinds leave Mastodon?

Although Brent was one of the leads and a founding member of Mastodon, he left the band more than two decades after it was formed. The band shared in its social media statement that the split was amicable. However, a few months later, Brent said otherwise. According to Metal Injection, when Mastodon posted about the album "Once More 'Round the Sun" on Instagram, Brent responded to a fan's comment that mentioned him.