Why Did Vocalist Brian Burkheiser Leave Rock Band I Prevail? Inside the Decision Initially formed in 2014, I Prevail released their debut album in 2016 and in the years since have earned two Grammy nominations By Danielle Jennings Published May 16 2025, 10:56 a.m. ET

Throughout music history, groups breaking up and members leaving have almost become rites of passage, as some of the biggest and most influential musical collectives have changed line-ups throughout the years. It appears that now, rock band I Prevail is having its own line-up shuffle, as vocalist Brian Burkheiser is officially out.

Initially formed in 2014, I Prevail released their debut album in 2016 and in the years since have earned two Grammy nominations for Best Metal Performance and Best Rock Album. Brian was a founding member of the group.

Why did Brian Burkheiser leave I Prevail?

On Thursday, May 15, the band released a statement on Instagram announcing that Brian would no longer be part of the group moving forward but stopped short of offering an official reason for his departure.

The band’s statement reads: "To Our I Prevail Family: "Today we share that we are mutually parting ways with Brian Burkheiser. This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right one, and we are all grateful for the 10 epic years we shared together. We wish Brian nothing but success and happiness in his future endeavors.

"Moving forward, Eric will continue to be the powerhouse frontman you’ve come to know and love. He’ll be backed up live by Dylan who you’ve seen in this role many times over the years at the shows we’ve performed without Brian. Rest assured, we will continue to deliver the high-energy shows that we’ve made a pillar of our band, and we will continue to perform all the bangers from our catalogue. All scheduled shows will go on exactly as planned."

Then, the remaining members of the band signed the note and wrote that there would be "new music coming soon." While the note didn't mention Brian's reason for leaving, there may have been some signs that this was coming.

Were there any signs leading up to Brian’s exit?

Per Loudwire, in 2024, Brian missed their tour in May, citing a medical procedure, but he did not specify any further details. In his absence, the band shared that members Eric Vanlerberghe and Dylan Bowman would share lead vocal duties. However, Brian was in attendance at I Prevail’s shows in the summer of last year.

In a social media post, Brian confirmed that he underwent multiple surgeries because he was battling Eagle Syndrome. "If I’m being honest, this disease has broken me over the last few years,” Brian wrote at the time. “I knew something was wrong dating all the way back to 2018, and it wasn’t until recently that I officially figured out the problem," he continued.

Per the National Library of Medicine, Eagle Syndrome “is a rare condition caused by an elongated or disfigured styloid process. This abnormal styloid process interferes with the function of neighboring structures and gives rise to orofacial and cervical pain that is often triggered by neck movements.”

In addition to facial, neck, and throat pain, the disease also causes difficulty swallowing, tinnitus, headaches, and dizziness. Treatment for Eagle Syndrome can vary from prescribed medications and injections to surgery.

Brian Burkheiser also became a father in 2025.