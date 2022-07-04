Bretman Rock and His Sister Attempt a Therapist-Approved Bonding Exercise in 'MTV's Following: Bretman Rock' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

Grab your highlighter and some SPF, because MTV's Following: Bretman Rock is back for a more intimate Season 2.

Hawaii-based beauty guru, YouTuber, mukbanger, and fashion influencer (he's built an empire, y'all) Bretman Rock skyrocketed to fame back in 2015 after posting a hilariously unhinged makeup tutorial aptly called "How to Contour." Yeah, Bretman doesn't resemble your typical Clinique makeup artist. Now, in 2022, Bretman (Da Baddest) Rock — as he's called on Instsgram — has more than 18 million Insta followers and more than 14 million TikTok followers. He is the MOMENT.