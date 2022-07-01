When Was the Paramount Plus Original 'All Star Shore' Filmed?
While bringing together stars from shows like Jersey Shore, Love Island, Bachelor in Paradise, and Love Is Blind to compete in a series of beach games was probably not something that many viewers were dreaming about, the Paramount Plus original, All Star Shore, has officially debuted. The series will remind viewers of early seasons of The Challenge.
The show features cast members from "shore"-themed reality shows from around the world, including Jersey Shore roommate Angelina Pivarnick, Geordie Shore stars Bethan Kershaw, Chloe Ferry, and James Tindale, Acapulco Shore's Luis "Potro" Caballero and Karime Pindter, Love Island's Johnny Middlebrooks and Trina Njoroge, Ex on the Beach star Joey Essex, and Rio Shore personality Ricardo Salusse.
It also stars Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli, Marina Gregory, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo and from Bachelor in Paradise, Love Is Blind, The Circle Brazil, and, RuPaul's Drag Race, respectively.
When exactly did All Star Shore film? Most of the hook-ups, backstabs, and drama will take place on the show, but fans have been learning that two of the stars are now in a relationship, and that another almost ended her marriage shortly before filming.
Where and when was 'All Star Shore' filmed?
Before All Star Shore premiered on Paramount Plus, and after a few months of teasing their connection on their respective social media feeds, cast mates Giannina and Blake confirmed on Instagram that they are dating in June 2022. They also shared that they fell for one another during filming. Giannina, who was previously engaged to her Love Is Blind co-star Damian Powers, has referred to the Bachelorette alum as the "love of [her] life."
Meanwhile, Giannina and Blake's All Star Shore co-star, Angelina Pivarnick, went through some relationship woes before she left New Jersey to film the show.
On Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 5, Angelina said that she had a blow-out fight with her estranged husband, Chris Larangeira, right before she left for All Star Shore. She also connected with her co-star, Potro, during filming, and the two spent rang in the New Year together in Mexico.
Fans of the series may, therefore, be wondering about the filming timeline for All Star Shore.
The 14 cast members headed to the Canary Islands in Spain for two weeks in December 2021 to film the debut season of the series at the "ultimate shore house." The stars were able to return to their respective homes shortly before the Christmas holiday, and the show premiered about six months later.
What is the 'All Star Shore' prize?
The aforementioned All Star Shore contestants are battling it out in a series of epic beach game challenges for the chance to win a $150,000 cash prize, and for "global bragging rights."
Which reality TV vet will secure the money, and the title of the first-ever All Star Shore winner?
You'll have to tune in to find out.
The first two episodes of the series are available to stream now. New episodes of All Star Shore drop on Paramount Plus on Wednesdays.