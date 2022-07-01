When Was the Paramount Plus Original 'All Star Shore' Filmed?

It also stars Blake Horstmann, Giannina Gibelli, Marina Gregory, Vanessa "Vanjie" Mateo and from Bachelor in Paradise, Love Is Blind, The Circle Brazil, and, RuPaul's Drag Race, respectively.

When exactly did All Star Shore film? Most of the hook-ups, backstabs, and drama will take place on the show, but fans have been learning that two of the stars are now in a relationship, and that another almost ended her marriage shortly before filming.