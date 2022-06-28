Will There Be Season 3 of 'MTV's Following: Bretman Rock'? The Beauty Guru Himself Got Candid With Us (EXCLUSIVE)

In Season 2 of MTV's Following: Bretman Rock, which premiered in June 2022, the Hawaii-based celeb attempts to nurture his "fracturing" relationship with his little sister, Princess Mae, in the midst of dealing with past traumas, being a girlboss businesswoman, and managing his mental health.

Stans of the YouTube sensation are already wondering if there will be a third installment of the series. In an exclusive interview with Bretman Rock himself, Distractify asked him about his thoughts on a Season 3.