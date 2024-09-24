Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > NFL Hall of Fame QB Brett Favre Shares Troubling Health Update While Testifying in Court Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. By Allison DeGrushe Published Sept. 24 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

On Sept. 24, 2024, retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre testified at a congressional hearing focused on the ongoing welfare fraud situation in Mississippi. During the session, he made an unexpected announcement about his health.

In a shocking turn of events, the Hall of Famer disclosed that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Here's what we know so far about Brett Favre's condition.



Brett Favre shared a distressing update about his health.

While testifying before the House Ways and Means Committee, Brett Favre discussed Prevacus, a company creating a concussion drug that received $2 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) funds. As the lead investor in Prevacus, he shared that he began seeking state support for the company in November 2018.

"I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others," Brett Favre said in opening remarks. "And I'm sure you'll understand why it's too late for me because I've recently been diagnosed with Parkinson's. This is also a cause dear to my heart."

Former #Packers QB Brett Favre announced that he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson's disease while testifying at a House hearing on welfare reform.pic.twitter.com/r7veggL1Za — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 24, 2024 Source: twitter

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Parkinson's disease is an "age-related degenerative brain condition" leading to the deterioration of certain areas of the brain. It's characterized by symptoms such as slowed movements, tremors, balance issues, and much more.

A 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that individuals with a history of playing organized American tackle football are 61 percent more likely to be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The report further found that players who played at higher levels — such as professionally or in college — were nearly three times more likely to develop Parkinson's compared to those who played at the youth or high school levels.