Yankees Alum Brett Gardner and His Wife Keep Their Romance Out of the Spotlight

Yankees legend Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, have been married since 2007.

Throughout his legendary 14-year career in the MLB, Brett Gardner suited up for just one team — the New York Yankees! Known for his relentless drive, leadership in the team's clubhouse, and scrappy, blue-collar approach to the game, he became a beloved figure among fans. His tenacity and never-give-up attitude made him not only a key player on the field but also a true fan favorite in the Bronx.

Brett made his final appearance in October 2021, and since stepping away from baseball, he's shifted his focus to spending quality time with his family, specifically his wife and two kids. Here's everything you need to know about the Gardner family.

Brett Gardner and his wife have been married since 2007.

In 2007, Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica Clendenin tied the knot. Not much is known about Jessica, as she has largely stayed out of the limelight, and the couple has kept their personal life private.

However, they have made a few public appearances together over the years! Notably, the lovebirds attended the Derek Jeter 18th Annual Turn 2 Foundation dinner in 2014, the CC Sabathia's PitCCh In Foundation — All Stars of New York Charity Bowling Tournament in 2017, and The LegaCCy Gala in 2019

As of now, Brett and Jessica, along with their two kids, reside in Holly Hill, S.C. Speaking of their children, here's what you need to know about them!

Brett and Jessica Gardner have two sons.

Since tying the knot, Brett and Jessica Gardner have started a family, welcoming two sons, Hunter and Miller. While the boys have generally kept out of the spotlight and away from social media, they made a rare public appearance with their loving parents at the CCandy Children's Clothing Line Launch at the MLB Fan Cave in New York City in 2013.

Tragically, in late March 2025, Brett and Jessica Gardner disclosed the heartbreaking news that their youngest son, Miller, had passed away. He was just 14 years old.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," the Gardners announced in a statement. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation." They continued, "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."

At the time of writing, Brett and Jessica did not reveal the location of their vacation or the cause of Miller's unexpected death. However, we will provide updates if and when more information becomes available.