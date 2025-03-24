Yankees Legend Brett Gardner Announces Devastating Loss of His Youngest Son Former Yankees player Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, shared heartbreaking news regarding their youngest son, Miller. By Allison DeGrushe Updated March 24 2025, 9:47 a.m. ET Source: X / @Yankees

Former professional baseball outfielder Brett Gardner, who spent his entire 14-year MLB career with the New York Yankees, married his wife Jessica in 2007. Since then, the couple has raised two sons, Hunter and Miller.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, Brett and Jessica Gardner shared devastating news regarding their youngest son, Miller. What happened? Here's what you need to know.

What happened to Brett Gardner's son?

In a statement shared via social media, Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, announced the unexpected death of their youngest son, Miller. The couple sadly revealed that Miller died unexpectedly while on a family vacation. He was just 14 years old.

"With heavy hearts, we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," the Gardners said. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation." They continued, "We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st."

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025

Describing their son, the Gardners said, "Miller was a beloved son and brother, and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile." "He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends," the couple added. "He lived life to the fullest every single day."

Soon after, the Yankees released a statement offering their condolences and support to the Gardner family. "Our hearts are heavy, and the Yankees family is filled with grief after learning of the passing of Miller Gardner," the team wrote. "Words feel insignificant and insufficient in trying to describe such an unimaginable loss.

The statement continued, "It wasn't just Brett who literally grew up in this organization for more than 17 years — so did his wife, Jessica, and their two boys, Hunter and Miller."

"We grieve with Brett, Jessica, Hunter, and their community of family and friends in mourning the loss of Miller," the Yankees added, remembering Miller for having a "spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature." The team concluded with, "Our love for the Gardner family is unconditional and absolute, and we will offer our enduring support while understanding their desire for privacy at this time. May Miller rest in peace."

The cause of Miller Gardner's death has not been revealed.

At the time of writing, Brett and Jessica Gardner have not shared the cause of their son Miller's death. The two have only stated that Miller fell ill while on a family vacation, but they have not provided further details surrounding his sudden passing. Given the tragic nature of the situation, it remains unknown whether the Gardners will release additional information about Miller's death or choose to keep the circumstances private.