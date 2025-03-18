MLB Superstar Freddie Freeman Has a Strong Support System in His Wife and Three Kids MLB superstar Freddie Freeman's biggest supporter? His wife! By Allison DeGrushe Published March 18 2025, 12:42 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Since his MLB debut in 2010, Freddie Freeman has quickly established himself as one of the game's greats. An eight-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion, 2020 NL MVP, and 2024 World Series MVP, he's earned numerous accolades throughout his career.

But let's shift our attention from the Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman's legendary career to his life off the baseball field. Here's everything you need to know about Freddie Freeman's family, including his wife and kids!

Freddie Freeman and his wife, Chelsea, have been married since 2014.

In late 2010, Freddie Freeman began dating Chelsea Freeman (née Goff), who he met while she was in college. The couple got engaged in January 2014, a little less than a year after she graduated in 2013.

They tied the knot on Nov. 22, 2014, at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami. Ahead of the wedding, Chelsea appeared on Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, where fans watched her pick out her look for the ceremony and reception!

While living in Georgia, Chelsea worked as a real estate agent with Keller Williams starting in 2013, and she also modeled during her college years. As of now, though, Chelsea is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, an online boutique offering MLB game day merchandise. The brand features items like sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hats, representing both Atlanta and L.A. — the Freeman family's former and current homes.

Freddie and Chelsea Freeman have three kids.

Nearly two years after saying "I do," Freddie and Chelsea Freeman became parents! They welcomed their first son, Charlie, in September 2016. A little over four years later, in December 2020, they welcomed their second son, Brandon. Just six weeks after Brandon's birth, the Freemans expanded their family once more, welcoming their third son, Maximus, via surrogacy in February 2021. After facing fertility challenges, the couple chose surrogacy as their path to grow their family.

"We tried for a couple of years, and it didn't happen," the Freemans shared with ESPN after Max was born. "We were talking with doctors, and they suggested surrogacy. We jumped at that because we wanted to be blessed with more kids." Ironically, after opting for surrogacy, Chelsea discovered she was pregnant with Brandon, so the Freemans ended up with two sons within a short span of time — what they lovingly referred to as their "twins with a twist."

In August 2024, Freddie and Chelsea revealed that their youngest, Max, had been diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare neurological disorder where the immune system attacks the nerves. Max was rushed to the ER and spent eight days in the PICU after suddenly losing the ability to sit, stand, or walk. Since then, he's been steadily improving, but as Chelsea told People in March 2025, Max had to relearn basic skills and undergo extensive physical therapy.