Zach Wilson Will Be Married Soon — Inside the Miami Dolphins QB's Engagement to Nicolette Dellanno By Trisha Faulkner Published March 14 2025, 11:37 a.m. ET

When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, fans are just as invested in their personal lives as their stats on the field. That’s definitely the case with Zach Wilson and his relationship with Nicolette Dellanno. With so much curiosity around them, one question keeps coming up: Is Zach Wilson married? The answer — as of March 2025 — is no, but he is engaged.

As those who follow Zach and Nicolette on Instagram know, they share plenty of moments with their followers, including vacations, celebrations, and adorable photoshoots. Still, some fans wonder how this relationship started. Do they plan on getting married soon? Here’s everything the public knows about this adorable NFL couple.

Is Zach Wilson married? The NFL star is engaged but hasn’t tied the knot yet.

Zach and Nicolette first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they were spotted at a New York Yankees game. It didn’t take long for them to confirm their relationship. From that moment on, they’ve been pretty open about sharing their biggest moments via social media.

Their engagement was no exception. Zach proposed during a romantic getaway. Nicolette later posted about it, calling the moment “a dream come true.” While they haven’t announced wedding details yet, fans are keeping an eye out for updates as they plan for the future.

The two often share glimpses of their love story on social media. In October 2024, Nicolette posted stunning photos from a photoshoot with Zach, captioning it “forever love.” The romantic pictures gave fans a peek into their relationship and showed just how excited she is to spend her life with him.

Who is Nicolette Dellanno? Zach’s fiancée has a career in fashion.

Nicolette isn’t just known for being Zach Wilson’s fiancée — she’s also making her own mark in the fashion world. Originally from New Jersey, she works as a designer for Morgan & Co., a brand that specializes in elegant dresses for events like proms and weddings. Her sense of style and growing social media following have made her a recognizable name beyond her relationship with Zach. According to Zach, she is “one of the top designers” with the company.

Her Instagram is a mix of fashion inspiration and moments with Zach, reflecting both her personal and professional passions. While she loves dressing up and showcasing her designs, she also uses social media to document their relationship. In March 2025, she celebrated her bachelorette party in Cabo, sharing sun-soaked photos from the trip. Even in the midst of the fun, she made it clear where her heart is by captioning one post with, “Love is definitely brewing.”

What’s next for Zach and Nicolette?

As of March 2025, Zach and Nicolette haven’t shared an official wedding date. That, however, hasn’t stopped fans from speculating. Given their love for travel and high-end experiences, their wedding could be a lavish event.