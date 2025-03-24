Former Yankees Star Brett Gardner Lost His Son on Vacation — Where Was He? Brett Gardner's vacation led to unimaginable tragedy following the death of his son. By Joseph Allen Published March 24 2025, 9:46 a.m. ET Source: X/@Yankees

Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner is dealing with an immense loss following the news that his 14-year-old son Miller died of an illness while on vacation. Brett and his wife Jessica announced the news via the Yankees' social media pages and made it clear that there was plenty they still don't know.

Article continues below advertisement

As the news spread, though, many wanted to know more about Brett's vacation and specifically about where he was traveling. Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where was Brett Gadner on vacation?

The only details that are publicly available about Miller's death have come from the official statements about it, which means that there's a lot we still don't know. One of the details the family kept hidden was where they had actually gone on vacation. They did say, though, that Miller was not the only member of their travel group to get this illness, although he seems to have been the only one who died as a result.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," their statement explains. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21."

Article continues below advertisement

Because they didn't disclose where they were vacationing, we still don't know exactly what the illness might be. It's possible that we'll learn that information in time, especially if the location of their vacation is somehow connected to the illness. It's also possible, though, that the Gardners want to mourn the loss of their son privately and don't plan to disclose any more information to the public.

Statement from Brett and Jessica Gardner:



With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many… pic.twitter.com/lBCBVmKGUe — New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 23, 2025 Source: Twitter/@Yankees

Article continues below advertisement

"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," their statement continues. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

Vacationing in other countries comes with dangers that many people are aware of, and some places even require additional vaccinations before you can travel. Depending on where the Gardners were, though, it's difficult to say whether the illness had anything to do with their location or not.