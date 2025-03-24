Former Yankees Star Brett Gardner Lost His Son on Vacation — Where Was He?
Brett Gardner's vacation led to unimaginable tragedy following the death of his son.
Former New York Yankees star Brett Gardner is dealing with an immense loss following the news that his 14-year-old son Miller died of an illness while on vacation. Brett and his wife Jessica announced the news via the Yankees' social media pages and made it clear that there was plenty they still don't know.
As the news spread, though, many wanted to know more about Brett's vacation and specifically about where he was traveling. Here's what we know.
Where was Brett Gadner on vacation?
The only details that are publicly available about Miller's death have come from the official statements about it, which means that there's a lot we still don't know. One of the details the family kept hidden was where they had actually gone on vacation. They did say, though, that Miller was not the only member of their travel group to get this illness, although he seems to have been the only one who died as a result.
"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller," their statement explains. "He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21."
Because they didn't disclose where they were vacationing, we still don't know exactly what the illness might be. It's possible that we'll learn that information in time, especially if the location of their vacation is somehow connected to the illness. It's also possible, though, that the Gardners want to mourn the loss of their son privately and don't plan to disclose any more information to the public.
"We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss," their statement continues. "Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."
Vacationing in other countries comes with dangers that many people are aware of, and some places even require additional vaccinations before you can travel. Depending on where the Gardners were, though, it's difficult to say whether the illness had anything to do with their location or not.
For now, then, Yankees fans and those who knew the Gardners should keep the family in their thoughts as they deal with this unimaginable loss. Losing a son is one of the most difficult things a parent can go through, and it seems like the Gardners still need to learn a lot more about what exactly happened to Miller that led to his death.