Bri Babineaux Claimed That Kanye West Didn't Credit Her on "Lord I Need You"

As the dust settles following Kanye West's surprise release of "Donda" on Aug. 29, 2021, various aspects of the album have come to light, including the number of famous faces that contributed to each track. Kanye, like many artists nowadays, didn't immediately list the credits of each "Donda" track on streaming services, which prompted a bit of a scavenger hunt among listeners trying to piece together who took part in each of the album's songs.

While the reception from almost all of his collaborators has been overwhelmingly supportive, some have spoken out against the "Off The Grid" rapper over his inclusion (and omission) of some artists who contributed to "Donda." Case in point: gospel singer Bri Babineaux, who has decided to speak out against Kanye over his song "Lord I Need You."

So, what exactly is going down between Bri and Kanye? Here's what we know so far.