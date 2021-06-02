Yes, Brian Benni Is Dating Another Monica

But don't worry about Brian too much — he's happily moved on with a new Monica.

Bravo's Family Karma is back for a second season, and fans will be seeing some fresh faces alongside the ones they've come to know and love. One such face is Rish Karam , Monica Vaswani's new beau. After Monica "friend-zoned" Brian Benni in Season 1, it looks like she's moved on to find love with a different old friend.

"It was a blow to my ego, but there's plenty of Monicas out there," Brian said in a clip shared by Bravo. Brian went out and found himself another one of those Monica. So who is Brian's girlfriend? Get the lowdown on Dr. Monica Shah .

In addition to her medical career, Monica is also a fashion model. She's walked runways and done editorial work. Back in 2015, she was even crowned Miss India Florida.

Monica, who lives in Tampa, Fla., works at Gulf Coast Rheumatology as a rheumatology fellow. That means she's working to treat rheumatic diseases that affect your joints, bones, and muscles, like arthritis. She completed her residency back in June of 2019.

When Family Karma returns to our screens, don't think that you'll be seeing Monica Shah all over the place. It appears that she'll be recurring on the show, but she has not been added to the main cast. Still, she's become an important part of Brian's life, important enough that he's sharing all the details about her with viewers. But Monica has enough on her plate that she probably didn't need to add a reality show to it.

Are Brian and Monica still together?

At the time that the second season of Family Karma was filmed, Brian and Monica had been together for six months. Considering that Brian's birthday was filmed for the show, which is in October, we know that the season was shot in the fall of 2020. If the two are together today, that would mean that they've been a couple for over a year now. But are they still together?

If you take a look through Brian's social media, you might think that he never gave up his party boy ways. Monica is nowhere to be seen. But it also appears that Brian generally uses his social media to promote his work. He also doesn't post too often. Monica's social media is pretty similar. She posts slightly less than Brian does and often promotes her work as both a doctor and a model.

However, as of this writing, Brian is still following Monica on Instagram, but she's not following him. This could just be chalked up to her not wanting to be too connected to him. As he's reaching celebrity status, she might be hesitant to follow him into the spotlight.

