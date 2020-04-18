Everyone Is Obsessed With Monica's Dad on 'Family Karma'

Family Karma, a new reality show that premiered March 8 on Bravo, follows several Indian families in Miami . It's hilarious, it's endearing, and you will most likely fall in love with every single cast member. Family Karma introduces us to group of friends who are bonded by their Indian heritage — which includes their "old school" parents and grandparents who believe in upholding traditional Indian culture.

First and second generation young adults will probably identify with the push and pull between wanting to assimilate into American culture but also wanting to hold on to their cultural roots. In Family Karma, we follow the different perspectives of Shaan Patel, Bali Chainani, Anisha Ramakrishna, Monica Vaswani, Brian Benni, Vishal Parvani, and Amrit Kapai as they navigate their American life while also honoring Indian traditions with which they were raised.

Viewers especially love Monica's dad on Family Karma.

Although we're kind of obsessed with everyone on Family Karma, we can't help but want to hug Monica's dad, Raj Vaswani, who is just honestly the best dad. We're first introduced to him when he's Facetiming Monica while out shopping for her in India (awwww!). Later on, we learn that Raj is single (he and Monica's mother got divorced) when Monica asks him if he's ready to start dating yet (he's not, and he replies that he'd rather just focus on her — double awwww!).

Source: Bravo

It becomes clear that the divorce between Monica's parents play a key part in Raj's relationship with Monica. Raj feels guilty that he and his wife got divorced, and explained that it created friction with his family in India, where the idea of divorce was pretty taboo. In the show, Monica admits that she's sad about the divorce and lack of co-parenting between Raj and Monica's mom, but ultimately she's happy that he made the choice for himself (and she understands why).

Raj is already a fan-favorite because he's incredibly supportive of Monica's career. In an episode where she talks about her career struggles (she's an HR software specialist but wants to go back to dancing, which was her passion when she was younger), Raj encourages her to follow what makes her happy, adding that he also wouldn't mind a grandson (and he probably would be happy if Monica ended up with her crush Brian). The two have such a special bond, it's hard to not wish Raj was our collective dad.

Source: Bravo

Although Raj doesn't have a big social presence (he has a Twitter account but hasn't tweeted from it yet), he does have a LinkedIn, where we can see that he's currently the owner of Elite Panoramic Media, which seems to be a part of his company, RSV Investments.

Source: LinkedIn