Brian de Saint Pern Is Our 'Below Deck' Season 7 Crush

Season 7 of Below Deck is gearing up to be a riveting one, not least because deckhand Abbi and chef Kevin are causing problems that lead us to wonder whether they'll last the whole season — and we haven't even met Valor's third charter.

During Oct. 28's post-charter outing, Abbi got extremely wasted, and Courtney and Brian de Saint Pern got a bit flirtatious, leading us to wonder what else there is to know about this South African native, other than the fact that he has abs you can grate cheese on. Keep reading for everything you need to know about Below Deck's lead deckhand, Brian de Saint Pern.



Brian de Saint Pern from Below Deck dreams of becoming a First Mate/Officer on a charter yacht. Bluff, South Africa native Brian de Saint Pern only started yachting four years ago, but he's quickly been working his way up the ranks. On Valor, his first trip with Bravo's Below Deck crowd, he's already proven he's experienced enough to become a lead deckhand.

However, that doesn't mean everything is totally smooth-sailing on the exterior. As the interior team is dealing with drunk guest Brandy, Brian accidentally messes up the davit. "I wasn't thinking and I tried to pull it up while it had an angle and then it popped out of the wheel," he explains to Long Island deckhand Tanner, adding that Captain Lee is going to be "pissed."

In a quite noble and assertive move, the lead deckhand goes straight to the Captain to let him know about his gaffe — but disrespects rank in doing so, as the Captain and Ashton agree that he should have gone to his direct supervisor, bosun Ashton first.

"Thought I'd come tell you face to face," he tells the Captain, who explains that the davit is a $60,000 piece of equipment. Not just that, but now that the davit is inoperable, the crew will have to handle the rest of the charter season doing everything manually. "It really makes our jobs that much harder," Lee tells Brian.

"Once is a mistake, twice is a pattern," he warns. But we don't expect he'll make too many more errors after his davit screw-up. While his Bravo bio states that he dreams of getting certified so he can take the next step in his career, namely becoming a First Mate/Officer, his Instagram page shows that he is now well on his way.

A recent post shows an extremely enthusiastic Brian holding up a certificate at the Professional Yachtmaster Training Fort Lauderdale location where our beloved crew spends so much time after their Below Deck seasons. "H.E.L.M. course done and dusted yo!" he wrote, adding that he has four tests to go before becoming fully certified.

Will Brian and Courtney hook up? Brian is also the father to a 5-year-old daughter Micah, who is the light of his life and main motivation for working so hard. We have yet to see whether his good looks and sensitive character pique the curiosity of stew Courtney, who says that she needs to know a person rather well before determining whether she's open to hooking up.

This, she says, is the reason she's not letting herself get distracted by Brian's rock-hard abs. Rather, we'll get to see whether chemistry unfolds naturally between these crew members. After all, even Captain Lee echoes Kate when he says that he's never seen such a good-looking crew.