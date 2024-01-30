Home > Television > Reality TV > TLC > 90 Day Fiancé '90 Day Diaries' Star Brian Hanvey Strikes the Right Chord as a Musician Discover more about Brian Hanvey, the music producer and artist featured in '90 Day Diaries,' who is married to '90 Day Fiancé' alum Jess Caroline. By Allison DeGrushe Jan. 30 2024, Published 11:01 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Ever find yourself wondering what our beloved 90 Day Fiancé couples are getting up to nowadays? Well, wonder no more! Dive into the world of 90 Day Diaries, where you'll get an intimate, behind-the-scenes peek into the lives of our favorite lovebirds like Jess Caroline and Brian Harvey.

Article continues below advertisement

In case you're a bit fuzzy on the details, Jess is the ex-girlfriend of the 90 Day Fiancé playboy Colt Johnson. He wasn't exactly faithful, and he and his mom went all-out to destroy Jess's life. But fear not! Jess has moved on and found her happily ever after with Brian Hanvey. Read on to learn more about him!

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Brian Hanvey from '90 Day Diaries'?

After kicking Colt to the curb for his wandering eye, Jess quickly moved on with Brian Hanvey. And guess what? Jess found Brian through none other than Colt's ex-wife, Larissa — talk about a major plot twist!

Jess, with her au pair visa ticking away, was on the brink of waving goodbye to the American dream. But instead of bidding farewell to the United States, she and Brian decided to take the plunge and tie the knot on Aug. 1, 2020. Yes, you read that right: They barely had time to binge-watch a TV show before saying "I do."

Article continues below advertisement

Now, let's shine the spotlight on Brian Hanvey! He's a music producer and artist currently based out of Sin City itself, Las Vegas. With over 22,000 followers on Instagram, Brian is the king of sharing photos with Jess and snippets of his electrifying performances.

Article continues below advertisement

Hailing from Detroit, Brian was born on September 4. According to Screen Rant, he pursued his education at Macomb Community College before diving into the music scene. Brian's got a knack for making music and has dabbled in a few bands like Leave It To Tragedy and the Vegas Lights Band. In the latter, Brian lent his vocals and helped the band with their debut single, "Cali Ya." And here's a little fun fact: Brian even performed at the Vans Warped Tour!