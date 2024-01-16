'90 Day Fiancé' Alum Tom Brooks Is Engaged to His Longtime Girlfriend

As fans know, 90 Day Fiancé has built a reputation for showcasing tumultuous or unconventional relationships. This was evident in the case of Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks, stars of 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days. Although their relationship started on shaky ground, it progressively deteriorated, culminating in a brutal breakup.

But fear not — Darcey found love again, tying the knot with Bulgarian fitness model and masseur Georgi Rusev. Now, the burning question remains: What's up with Tom's love life? Dive into the juicy details below!

Source: Instagram / @ladym_tv Tom Brooks and his fiancée, Mariah Fineman.

Who is '90 Day Fiancé' alum Tom Brooks dating?

During the Jan. 15, 2024, episode of 90 Day Diaries, Tom disclosed that he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Mariah Fineman, and she happily accepted! The sweet proposal took place in London, with Tom spontaneously getting down on one knee after his original plan to pop the question in Venice in front of her sons didn't materialize.

For those unfamiliar, the couple is in a long-distance relationship, with Mariah residing in Las Vegas with her two sons and Tom living in England. Now, as the pair embark on the next chapter of their relationship, important discussions lie ahead, including the decision on their future living arrangements.

"I'm so happy that myself and Mariah are engaged, but we still need to decide where we are going to live," he says in the episode, adding, "But in the meantime, I'll be traveling to Turkey to get my teeth fixed."

Tom soon confesses to Mariah that he's tired of living apart, and she suggests he consider moving to Las Vegas to be with her and her sons. However, the Londoner reveals he feels like an outsider during his visits to Vegas, even staying in a separate house. Nevertheless, Mariah assures him that things will be different now that they're engaged.

"Now that Mariah has assured me that living in the U.S. will be different than last time I stayed there, I feel a bit better about moving to the U.S. and building our lives there together but I have a lot to consider," he tells producers.

Later in the episode, Tom visits his mother, Jayne, who's in poor health. Despite feeling guilty about wanting to move to the United States amidst his mother's health issues, Jayne gives her blessing and speaks positively about Mariah.

"In this moment, I feel so full of love," he says. "Over the years, my mother and I haven't seen eye to eye. We're so very similar; we clash from time to time, but in this moment, I feel ... loved more than I ever have. The reality TV personality adds, "Now that I know my mother's OK with my decision, it's time to move forward, plan a life with Mariah, and plan a wedding."

Mariah initially played hard to get with Tom's proposal.

For those unaware, Tom's proposal in London was his second attempt. On a previous episode of 90 Day Diaries that aired in March 2022, the Brit proposes to Mariah — but she turns him down on camera.