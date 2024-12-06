Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships 'Fox & Friends' Host Brian Kilmeade and His Wife Have Been Married for Over 30 Years They tied the knot in 1993. By Distractify Staff Published Dec. 5 2024, 9:52 p.m. ET Source: mega

Following President-elect Donald Trump's choice to appoint Fox News host Pete Hegseth into his cabinet as Secretary of Defense, the public's eye has turned toward his network co-hosts. On a Thursday, Dec. 5, Fox & Friends personalities Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy, put themselves at the forefront of the conversation in a podcast appearance with fellow Fox commentator Will Cain on his self-titled show.

Brian, in particular, has been a staunch supporter of Pete throughout his controversial nomination which has been fraught with accusations of assault and other criminal activity. Now, folks want to know more about Brian himself, as well as his family. Let's take a look.

Brian and his wife have been married for three decades.

Aside from being a Fox network personality and political commentator, Brian Kilmeade is also a husband and devoted family man. He and his wife, Dawn Kilmeade, were high school sweethearts and have been married since 1993. Despite Brian's time in the spotlight, he and Dawn have largely preferred to keep their marriage out of the public eye.

From what Dawn and Brian have shared on social media, we know that she hails from New York and is the owner of a women's clothing boutique called Wild Willows in Massapequa, which is where she lives with Brian and their family.

Brian and Dawn have three kids together.

After tying the knot, Brian and Dawn began to expand their family.

In the late '90s, they welcomed their first and only son, Bryan — whose name is notably spelled differently from his dad's. In 2002, Brian and Dawn had their first daughter, Kaitlyn, and in 2004, their second daughter, Kirstyn, was born.

Brian has shared several snaps of his family on social media, often showing them off during holidays and fun family outings.

According to Bryan's LinkedIn page, he graduated from David B. Falk College in 2018 with a degree in Sport Management. He's currently attending Tulane University of Law and has previously worked for the XFL, the NFL, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. It seems that he is presently working as the Manager of Football Operations at the United Football League.

As for Brian daughter's Katie, she is currently on the soccer team at Union College where she plays midfield and currently majoring in psychology. Kristyn is also on her college soccer team but at Skidmore College in New York.

Brian got into trouble in 2018, when he made comments about children coming into the United States illegally. However, he went on X (formerly Twitter) to clear up his statement. "On FOX & Friends earlier, Of course, I didn’t mean to make it seem like children coming into the U.S. illegally are less important because they live in another country," he wrote. "I have compassion for all children, especially for all the kids separated from their parents right now."