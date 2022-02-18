'Growing Up Hip Hop' Star Briana Latrise Says She Was Arrested in Front of Her Son

Fans have watched a lot of Briana's personal drama play out on the show and now, in Season 6B, it appears there's plenty more of it to come. In a scene from Episode 27 on Feb. 17, Vanessa Simmons reveals that "a cop pulled out a gun in front of Briana's son." Later in the episode, Briana is seen breaking down in tears over her arrest.

This is the first time on the show that Briana's son has been brought up, and for many fans, it comes a shock to find out that she has a child. Keep reading to get all the details about her son, as well as Briana's run-in with the law.