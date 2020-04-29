Kelly's Advice to Blair Is Not to Get Married on 'Bride and Prejudice' (EXCLUSIVE)

On Lifetime's Bride and Prejudice: Forbidden Love, three couples with vast differences are deciding if they should get married despite the seemingly insurmountable hurdles in their relationships, or if they're better off breaking up.

For the entirety of Season 2, couple Blair and Chris has dealt with the disapproval from Blair's mom, Kelly. While the pair tried to sit down multiple times with Kelly to discuss her preconceived notions about her daughter's boyfriend, she never changed her mind.