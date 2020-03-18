Cameron Said Converting Will "Never Happen" on 'Bride and Prejudice' (EXCLUSIVE)

With advisement from Pastor Calvin "Cal" Roberson from Married at First Sight, the couples have the tough conversations.

Willi and Cameron are one of the couples on Season 2 of the show who have forged a strong relationship in spite of their fundamental differences. Willi is a devout Jew whose family is disappointed that Cameron is not part of their faith. The two have had difficult conversations about their expectations for the future, and they've failed to come to a common understanding.