screen-shot-2020-03-09-at-63429-pm-1583804202348.png
Source: lifetime

Did Zach "Emotionally Cheat" on Mindy in 'Married at First Sight'?

By

If you've been watching Season 10 of Married at First Sight, then you might as well have been watching the Zach Acts Like a Jerk for an Hour Show. You'd be hard pressed to find a fan of the series who is actually rooting for Zach Justice or who believes he hasn't totally slighted his now-wife Mindy Shiben.

He said that he wasn't attracted to her, ignored her when she tried to talk about what she was missing in the relationship, and refused to move in together after the honeymoon like he initially agreed to. But is there even more happening under the surface? Rumor has it that Mindy will be accusing Zach of having an "emotional affair", but did he really? Who's lying and who is telling the truth?