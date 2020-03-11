Is Zach's Sexuality the Reason He Won't Move in With Mindy on 'MAFS'?

On the March 11 episode, the five couples from Season 10 are halfway through their experimental marriages. While some are using the milestone "anniversary" as a chance to celebrate, Zach and Mindy are still trying to figure out why their marriage has been moving so slowly.

Because Mindy has been wanting to give their marriage a shot since she said "I do," Zach has not been able to move in with his wife or give her a real reason as to why he can't commit.