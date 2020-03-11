We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Source: Lifetime

Is Zach's Sexuality the Reason He Won't Move in With Mindy on 'MAFS'?

By

Though the success rate of couples staying together on Lifetime's Married at First Sight is low, it's fair to assume that you can better your chances by fully participating in the process. On Season 10 of the hit experimental reality show (that comes from the creators of Love Is Blind), Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben are forgoing the norms of the MAFS process, much to the worries of their co-stars. 

After getting married and having what was supposed to be a romantic Panama honeymoon, the two were unable to take their relationship beyond friendship. Zach, admittedly, was not attracted to his bride, and he decided that he would live apart from her once they returned to Washington D.C. 