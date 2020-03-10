We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Home > Entertainment > Married At First Sight
Zach and Mindy's Marriage on 'Married at First Sight' Is Already on the Rocks

The formula for a show like Married at First Sight requires very specific ingredients, like willing halves of each couple and the ability to commit without immediately running out and cheating the second things get hard. Unfortunately for Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben, they might not be the best specimens for such an experimental marriage on Lifetime’s reality series.

Because not long after the new couple said their confident "I do's," Zach might have cheated, throwing their Married at First Sight relationship in the toilet faster than the ink drying on their marriage license. Couples who have been together for years might be able to get past such a thing, but for Zach and Mindy, who don't have much to lose by throwing in the towel, Zach’s alleged cheating could be their end.