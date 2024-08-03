Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Internet Blasts Bride Who Demanded Mom Put Baby in a Three-Piece Suit for Her Wedding "What if he upstages the groom?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 3 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: X | @motherofland

Babies are messy. It's not their fault, they can't help it. That's why their parents and guardians are there to clean them up and keep them protected, fed, and healthy so they can hopefully grow up and become people who aren't messy and who can contribute to their species by following their dreams and making themselves happy.

So it makes sense that the clothes designed for infants center more on function rather than form. But what's a child to wear if they're attending a wedding? At what age should a baby be put in a suit, dressing like they're a robber baron ready to put together a steel sale that'll revolutionize the country in ways that'll reshape cities and lift families from poverty and into the middle class?

According to an X user who goes by Mother Goose (@motherofland), there's a bride who believes that this age is 11 weeks old. Everyone who's ever dealt with a bridezilla knows that in their wretched pursuit of convincing themselves that they're happily marrying the person they settled for, that everything needs to be absolutely "perfect" at their wedding, or else there will be no joy for anyone.

What should an 11 week old wear to a black tie wedding? Bride wants him to wear a full three piece suit buuuuut I think that’s too much — Mother Goose (@motherofland) July 30, 2024 Source: X | @motherofland

And unfortunately for Mother Goose, this particular bride's happiness seemed predicated on whether or not a baby was going to be put in a three-piece suit, as they ended up writing in an X post: "What should an 11-week-old wear to a black tie wedding? Bride wants him to wear a full three-piece suit buuuuut I think that’s too much."

One X user had a suggestion for what a baby could wear in this type of scenario: "Honestly just a crisp white, black or plain onesie? Maybe a bowtie for a picture if you're feeling it. If it were my wedding I definitely wouldn't care."

To which Mother Goose replied: "If only it were that simple." One joked: "What if he upstages the groom?" To which Mother Goose remarked: "The groom is in a white suit! Baby will match the groomsmen and the officiant (my husband) with his black suit."

Someone seemed to think that the cuteness factor alone would be worth putting a child in a very small suit: "My 8-month-old son wore a suit to my wedding and I promise you, you will regret not putting the tiny baby in the tiny suit. I cannot overstate the cuteness you are being asked to deliver, the joy the tiny suited baby will bring … and the pictures you’ll have forever of a wee gentleman."

Mother Goose stated that while they acknowledged how adorable this would be, it just wasn't a great idea for them to wholly embrace seeing as the child's comfort may ultimately be compromised as a result: "While I do agree there will be a cuteness overload, I cannot overstate how much I refuse to put an 11-week-old in pants, button down, waistcoat, bow tie and a jacket while also getting our daughter (the flower girl) ready plus myself."

One person recommended that Mother Goose simply dress up her child in a onesie fashioned to look like a tux: "There are tuxedo onesies. I'd go with that." Mother Goose ended up sending a picture of one to the bride to see if she was down with this option: "Sent one to the bride and awaiting to see if it passed her approval."

In a follow-up post, it seemed that the bride was not cool with the outfits that they were putting forth for the wedding: "Update: I sent her these two options (we already own) and said the first could be rehearsals and the other wedding day. She said they were fine for rehearsal dinner but still not wedding day worthy," Mother Goose wrote in another X post.

Many users seemed to understand that putting a baby in a suit for a wedding is a logistics nightmare: "What?! You're still doing 10 diaper changes a day at that age!" they wrote.

Mother Goose responded by stating: "That’s why I refuse to put him in a baby tux! I just want a one-piece with snaps. Not to mention if he spits up! Like he might have three outfit changes that day, who knows!!!"

There was another X user who wrote that the mom's friend probably wasn't that good of a friend for how demanding they were being: "I don't want to be that person, but I think your friend is probably not much of a friend. It's a big ask for a mom of an 11-week-old baby to accommodate a bride through a baby's outfit. This is very strange and unusual."