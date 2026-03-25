'Bridgerton' Season 5 Could Hit Us With Some Major Plot Twists — Here's What to Expect Masali Baduza said that Season 5 is about "joy." By Ivy Griffith Published March 25 2026, 11:45 a.m. ET Source: Netflix

It's only been a short time since Season 4 of Bridgerton dropped in two parts and divided the internet. Feelings about Benedict and Sophie's relationship sparked a firestorm, but so did speculation about some other important characters and their relationship developments. We lost a Bridgerton spouse, and life seemed to take some unexpected turns.

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This brings us to news that Netflix renewed the series for Seasons 5 and 6, setting up at least two more years' worth of Bridgerton family shenanigans and drama. However, this has fans curious about what the plot might be. Things are heating up for some Bridgertons, and settling into familiar patterns for others. Here's what we know about the Season 5 plot.

Source: Netflix

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What is the plot for 'Bridgerton' Season 5?

Luckily, Bridgerton has a source material: the novels written by Julia Quinn. So we have a good idea about what's coming, even if they've tweaked a few things along the way when adapting it from novel to screen. So, what does Season 5 have in store?

There are two main contenders for who will get the Season 5 happy ending (and heartache): Francesca and Eloise. But there's a fan theory about who will get the ultimate focus, and it's all due to what happened after Francesca's husband, John, died in Season 4. In the books, Francesca marries John's cousin, Michael.

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But we were introduced to Michaela, a female version of John's cousin. Given the way her relationship seems to be developing with Francesca, odds are good that Season 5 will give us both Francesca's happy ending, finally, and the first truly queer storyline. While we already know that the Bridgerton world bends some social rules for the era it's set in, it will still be interesting to see how Francesca and Michaela's story plays out.

Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca, told Tudum, "When you spend so much time with a character, you genuinely do want them to be happy. So I am really looking forward to [Francesca] feeling like she deserves love.”

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Source: Netflix

When is the 'Bridgerton' Season 5 release date?

So, when do we get to see it all come together? Season 4 released in two parts, with the first half dropping in January 2026 and the second half coming at the end of February 2026. Which has some fans wondering if Season 5 will follow the same pattern.

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In March 2026, Netflix announced that they would be green lighting Seasons 5 and 6, so we already know they're coming for sure. Although we don't have an exact date, all signs are pointing to a 2027 or early 2028 release date.

Source: Netflix

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Luckily, fans have plenty to keep them busy in the meantime. With so much lore dropping in Seasons 1 through 4, you almost need to keep the series on repeat to stay ready for the Season 5 drop.