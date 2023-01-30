Briell Drecker Changed Her Life Completely After Escaping the FLDS Church

Content warning: This article contains brief mentions of sexual abuse. It goes without saying that Briell Decker experienced some unspeakable trauma during her time affiliated with the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. As a wife of Warren Jeffs, president of the religion and noted sex offender, Briell was at the heart of one of America's most famous polygamous sects and witnessed life-altering horrors at Jeffs's hand.

Thankfully, those days have come to an end for Briell, and she leads quite a different life nowadays. With that being said, where is Briell now? Keep reading to find out.

Where is Briell Decker now?

It goes without saying that Briell has done a total 180 with her life since escaping from the FLDS church. According to her website, she was made to be Jeffs's 65th wife at just 18 years old. After enduring years of torment in that precarious situation, Briell managed to escape by climbing out of a window and running barefoot until she reached safety.

Her escape was the start of a new life, as Briell applied and was granted ownership of Jeffs's massive Colorado City home where she once lived as his wife. Alongside the Phoenix Dream Center, Briell reimagined the property as a refuge center — now called Short Creek Dream Center — for other individuals escaping the FLDS church.

Per her website bio, Briell works as an "activist and a Certified Peer Support Specialist From Mental Health America of Utah. She is happy, healthy, and saving hundreds of women through her Dream Center." She works as a peer counselor at the Short Creek Dream Center today. Briell is married to her husband, Steven, and resides in Hildale, Utah.

Briell's story is being spotlighted on 'Prisoner of the Prophet.'

Briell's transformation from victim of Jeffs and the FLDS church to staunch advocate working against those forces is certainly one for the history books. As such, her remarkable tale has been captured by Discovery Plus, who created Prisoner of the Prophet, a new documentary series that, per their website, "details her time living — and surviving — in the FLDS Church. From being imprisoned to witnessing the abuse of young brides, Briell's story exposes the darkest secrets of the polygamist cult."