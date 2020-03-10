We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
brigitte-nielsen-marriages-1583869653427.jpg
Source: Getty

Brigitte Nielsen Has Already Made Five Trips Down the Aisle

By

The model, actress, and TV personality made headlines in 2018 after giving birth to her fifth child at 55 years old, but this isn't the only highlight in Brigitte Nielsen's life. The Danish star is now in her 14th year of marriage to the Italian model, Mattia Dessì. But as she mentioned in a previous interview, it took years of trial and error before she found her perfect match. 

She said: "I’ve had some strange men in my life. But I finally found the real deal." Or, if you prefer the fairy-tale translation: "You have to kiss a few frogs before you find your Prince Charming." Here's a look at all of Brigitte's previous marriages.