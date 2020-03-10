Brigitte Nielsen Has Already Made Five Trips Down the Aisle

Brigitte's first husband, Kasper, is a composer, musician, producer, and actor from Copenhagen Denmark. Not much is known about how he and Brigitte first met, but they exchanged vows in 1983 and then had a son, Julian Winding.

Unfortunately, the pair got divorced only a year later and Julian was mostly raised by his dad. Their son, who's now 35, only has occasional contact with Brigitte, but he has no hard feelings toward his mom.