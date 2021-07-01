Despite Being Hounded by Paps, Britney Spears Is Just Trying to Chill

It’s been over 13 years since Chris Crocker told the world to “leave Britney alone,” but it seems many people still haven’t gotten the message. The Grammy Award winner is currently on vacation in Maui, but Britney Spears ’ holiday looks anything but relaxing.

The "Lucky" singer has put up a pretty strongly worded post on her Instagram, telling the paparazzi to back off. So, what prompted Britney to post the video? Get comfortable while we break down everything you need to know.

What happened with Britney Spears and the paparazzi in Maui?

Britney Spears is currently vacationing in Maui with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, but as she tells it, her holiday is being taken over by paparazzi who just won’t leave her alone. The singer has recently come back under media scrutiny after breaking her years-long silence about the conservatorship she’s been under since 2008.

On June 23, 2021, Britney addressed the Los Angeles Superior Court to make a public statement about her conservatorship. She spoke passionately and detailed the long list of shocking revelations about her situation, including claims that she had been forcefully medicated in the past, had her movements restricted, and was not allowed to have any more children even though she wanted to.

Article continues below advertisement

After she gave her testimony, Britney and Sam headed to Maui for a much-needed vacation. A source told E! News that “Britney looked very happy and excited to be going back to Hawaii. She was giddy and all smiles as she landed on the island.”

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

However, on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, Britney posted a video montage to her Instagram which was set to the Lily Allen song “F--k You.” The video begins with a title card that reads, “DOS AND DONTS if you are a pap, fan, or ANYONE in my space.” The next slide reads, “Don’t talk to me while I’m texting. It’s rude,” and transitions into a video of Britney in a red bikini and blue surgical mask, walking down the beach.

Another slide then reads: “This is my body!!! So stop messing with my pics and editing them to the point where it’s embarrassing!!!!” She closed out the video with a TikTok of a huge crowd at a Pride march singing along to “Oops! ... I Did It Again,” and encouraged both the paps and her fans to support her in that way instead.

Article continues below advertisement

In case anyone was confused by the message of her video, the singer also clarified her thoughts in the caption, explaining that her vacation in Maui was not as fun as she was expecting since the paparazzi were hounding her. “It’s pretty hard going anywhere 'cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture,” she explained. "Not only do they take my picture," Britney pointed out, "they distort my body and mess with the image and it’s embarrassing!!!!!”