Chris Crocker Went Viral for Defending Britney Spears, but Where Are They Now?By Joseph Allen
Jun. 25 2021, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
The movement to free Britney Spears from her conservatorship has only gained steam in recent days, as Britney has testified in court about what it's felt like to be controlled for all this time. As sympathy for the pop star has continued to grow, many are also reminiscing about the stories around Britney from her time as a tabloid darling. Recently, that focus turned to Chris Crocker, who went viral for a video defending Britney.
Who is Chris Crocker?
Chris Crocker had a moment of fame more than a decade ago when they uploaded a video to YouTube called "Leave Britney Alone". The video went viral for after Chris defended Britney, and insisted that the tabloids stop harassing her.
Chris' video went viral, and was credited with being one of the site's first big videos. In the years since it was posted, Chris' argument has only become more popular.
In fact, just recently, Chris was able to sell their video as an NFT, and it was purchased for $41,000. Chris' viral video was their biggest moment of internet fame, but they retain a steady following online, and many are curious about what they've been up to in the years since 2007.
Where is Chris Crocker now?
Chris is still a semi-public figure, and they have more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Chris shares updates from their life on the platform, and they also has an OnlyFans account where he shares more adult content.
In an interview with Business Insider, Chris said that while some people may misconstrue their reasons for selling the video as an NFT, they see it as totally justified for the abuse they went through in the wake of the video, including some literal violence.
Chris said that the money from the NFT would go towards helping their grandmother. Chris, who has come out as transgender, said that any money left over afterward would be used to finance their transition to becoming their true self and living "openly as a woman."
Chris had thoughts about Britney's recent court appearance.
In her recent court appearance, Britney made clear how horrific her life has been while she's been under a conservatorship run by her father. Britney said that the conservatorship was abusive, and that it had done way more harm than good for her life.
On their Instagram Story, Chris reacted to Britney's court appearance, saying that they didn't know exactly what to say, and wanted to make sure that the story stayed focused on Britney.
“I never know how to speak on anything because I don’t want it to be about me," Chris said. "This is about Britney, this is about her finally being able to be free and this is about her being able to finally be heard, and that is what is important… I hope that she gets that freedom and that happiness.”
More than a decade after their initial video, it seems that Chris is still rooting for Britney as hard as ever.