YouTuber Brittani Boren Leach Announces Pregnancy — Meet Her Other Kids!

YouTube star Brittani Boren Leach and husband Jeff announced that they are expecting four months after the death of the couple's youngest son Crew . The social media mom posted the good news via Instagram, which also honored Brittani and Jeff's baby boy who passed away suddenly at 3 months old.

"The day I found out I was pregnant, was a week after we moved into our new house, and the coronavirus pandemic had just begun to hit hard. That night I told Jeff I was pregnant, and we cried. We cried tears of joy and happiness, tears of sadness, tears of nervousness, and tears of hope," she captioned an Instagram snap of the pair holding Brittani's sonogram.

Brittani and Jeff's kids were featured in the emotional reveal video that was posted on the influencer's Instagram.

Adding, "God has sent us the biggest blessing in the midst of many difficult trials and we are so thankful. ... We are so excited to meet this little heaven-sent blessing that big brother Crew has picked out just for us."

Sadly, Brittani lived every parent's worst nightmare when she found her youngest child Crew unresponsive on Christmas Day. She documented her late son's tragic passing on social media.

Brittani rose to internet stardom after posting videos on her YouTube channel about being a mom. She regularly features her kids and husband on her social pages, documenting her everyday life, including the ups and downs that she has gone through as a mom.

The YouTube star and her now-husband met on Match.com and tied the knot in October 2015. Brittani already had son Carter from a previous relationship, while Jeff had a daughter, Sydney, from a prior romance. The couple have three sons together: Cooper, Cash, and Crew.

Brittani Boren Leach revealed how son Crew died.

On Dec. 25, 2019, Brittani placed Crew down for an afternoon nap and later found her baby boy unresponsive. The social media mom posted the news to her Instagram page, updating followers on her son's health. Sadly, it seems Crew's heart stopped, which blocked the flow of oxygen to his brain and he was declared brain-dead by doctors.

Source: Instagram

"The doctors have concluded that the damage to Crew's brain is catastrophic & irreparable. We are devastated," Jeff wrote on social media. "We have made the difficult decision to donate Crew's organs in the hopes that he can help another child and family in need." Crew's organs were donated and used to save two babies' lives.

Following the traumatic passing, Brittani continuously updates followers on her mental health and the grieving process. Though she posts pictures smiling with her other children, she always mentions her late son and how much she misses her baby. She captioned a recent family photo: "My heart aches so much knowing that we will forever take photos missing a piece of our family. But I see a little bit of Crew in these precious little faces and I know that he’s with us everyday even if we can’t see him."