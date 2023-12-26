Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered Is Brittani From ‘sMothered’ Dating Anyone? Let's Meet Her New Man Is Brittani from 'sMothered' dating? The show adds a unique twist with a dive into her love life. Her mother isn't happy about the relationship. By Sarah Walsh Dec. 26 2023, Published 1:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@1964marycooper

The latest season of sMothered promises not only colonic cleanses and hobby horsing but also a closer look at the romantic escapades of the ever-entwined Brittani and her mother, Mary.

As the season unfolds, the spotlight falls on Brittani's new flame, TJ. Viewers are introduced to a fresh layer of complexity to their already intriguing dynamic.

Brittani is dating a man named TJ.

Source: Instagram/@brittanicooper2000

Meet the man causing ripples in the closely-knit world of Mary and Brittani. TJ has entered the scene, but the duration of his relationship with Brittani is shrouded in controversy. According to Brittani, they've been together for 2.5 years, but Mary, ever the watchful mother, vehemently disagrees and insists they have been together a mere one year, tops.

Interestingly, the show reveals a significant shift in the mother-daughter routine. Gone are the days of shared showers. This is a pretty big deal since they have been showering together since Brittani was 5 years old. When Brittani says, “She doesn’t shower with me anymore. That’s one step.” TJ, says, “Thank God.” And he followed things up by saying, “I just think that’s cringey.”

However, some things never change. Brittani and Mary continue their tradition of sleeping in the same bed, which raises eyebrows when TJ is in town. The trio finds themselves navigating the delicate balance between the unconventional and the norm. Mary's protective instincts clash against Brittani's desire for some independence.

Last season, Brittani opened up to her mom about being bisexual.

In a surprising revelation last season, Brittani peeled back another layer of her life by disclosing her bisexuality to Mary. Despite their exceptionally close relationship involving shared showers and colonic cleanses, Brittani chose to keep this aspect of her identity under wraps until recently. Viewers were taken aback by this revelation, especially considering how incredibly close she is with her mom.

As the sMothered saga unfolds, the love story between Brittani and TJ adds quite a bit of drama. With Mary's skepticism about the length of their relationship and Brittani’s desire for a little independence, viewers are left on the edge of their seats.