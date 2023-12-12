Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered The ‘sMothered’ Season 5 Cast Has to Be Seen to Be Believed TLC’s ‘sMothered’ is back for Season 5, and we’re already seeing stomach-turning behavior from the cast! Learn about the reality show’s new stars. By Dan Clarendon Dec. 12 2023, Published 3:25 p.m. ET Source: TLC

The popular TLC reality show sMothered is back for a fifth season chock-full of codependency and conflict … and, as always, very few boundaries.

Article continues below advertisement

“From synchronized hobby horsing and a mother and daughter who give each other ‘vagacials,’ these pairs do anything and everything together,” TLC says in a press release. “With four new duos, including sMothered’s very first mother-in-law and son-in-law, nothing is off limits and there’s no such thing as personal space!” Let's meet the Season 5 cast...

Catherine, 56, and Gabriella, 23, of Clinton, Conn.

Catherine is a former beauty queen champion, and Gabriella is following in her footsteps. But Catherine takes her daughter’s training very seriously, and they practice together every single day. That training involves Gabriella walking like the flamingos at the zoo and running up and down bleachers at the local high school.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TLC Gabriella and Catherine

“My mom is my idol,” Gabriella tells TLC’s cameras in the Season 5 trailer. “I literally have an entire poster of her in my room,” But we also see Catherine criticizing Gabriella as they prepare for a pageant. “Imagine growing up and your mom being Miss Connecticut USA,” Gabriella adds. “Those are some shoes to fill!”

Article continues below advertisement

Eva, 65, and Sunnie, 36, of Houston, Texas

These estheticians own their own boutique salon and give spa treatments to each other, including facials down there, as TLC euphemistically explains. Plus, Sunnie says in the trailer that she wants to save some of her and her mother’s blood. “I want us to have little vials of each other’s blood and put it in jewelry as, like, a little keepsake,” she reasons.

Source: TLC Sunnie (left, with mom Eva) talks about wanting a vial of their blood.

Article continues below advertisement

Sunnie wants to marry her boyfriend, Scott, but he’s not ready to propose, and Eva is being pushy about their getting engaged. In one clip, the conflict comes to a head when Eva throws a drink in Scott’s face.

Article continues below advertisement

India, 59, and son-in-law Trevor, 37, of Atlanta, Ga.

India is so close to son-in-law Trevor — the husband of her daughter DeLeesa — that she wants to use his teeth as a model for her dentures so that they have the same smile. India has lived with DeLeesa and Trevor for two years, and DeLeesa seems over it as she watches India cleaning Trevor’s ears with saliva and a Q-tip. “My husband and my mom have the most disgusting relationship,” DeLeesa observes, as we see Trevor eating cotton candy out of India’s mouth.

Source: TLC Trevor and India

Article continues below advertisement

Sky, 45, and Skylar, 19, of Atlanta, Ga.

Sky is a choreographer, dancer, and singer, and when parenthood derailed her dreams of being the next Beyoncé, she pinned those dreams on Sky and even became her daughter’s “momager.” “When Skylar was first born, I held her in my hands,” Sky says in a confessional. “I said, ‘This is me, all over again.’” In odder moments, we see Sky massaging Skylar’s bare butt and sniffing Sky’s “underwears.” (“Smells just like candy,” she says.)

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy, 64, and Cristina, 38, of Norridge, Ill.

sMothered fans will remember this larger-than-life Italian duo, but Kathy’s gallows humor in Season 5 might catch even longtime viewers off guard. Kathy is turning 65 this year, which means she’s three years away from being the age her mother and grandmother were when they died. So Kathy comes up with an unusual party idea. “My mom has her heart set on throwing her birthday party at a funeral home,” a horrified Cristina says in the trailer.

Article continues below advertisement

Mary, 59, and Brittani, 23, of Hobe Sound, Fla.

Another returning sMothered pair, Mary and Brittani share more about their personal lives with each other than most mother-daughter-duos. “I love my mom more than anything in this whole universe,” Brittani contends. Mary is unsure, however, about Brittani’s new boyfriend, TJ, and she even spies on them with cameras she has in every room on the house. We even see her watching Brittani and TJ as they have an intimate moment in the bedroom! Suddenly, your family seems way more normal, right?