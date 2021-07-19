'sMothered' Duo Kathy Crispino and Cristina Bertolli Live Five Houses Away from Each Other

The TLC reality series sMothered follows mother and daughter duos who are too close for comfort. While some of the stars take their familial bonds to a new level by sharing bathwater and waxing one another, Kathy Crispino and her daughter, Cristina Bertolli, have been hailed as "the sanity of the show" by fans.

The Illinois based mother and daughter prioritize one another over most everyone else, though Kathy's other daughter, Carly Crispino, is also part of the show.