Jason Ihle Skyrocketed to Fame With Appearances on 'sMothered' — Does He Have a Day Job?

The hit reality TV show revolves around mother-daughter duos who share an unusually strong bond, one that is frequently prioritized over other relationships. Take, for instance, Angelica's tie with Sunhe — which likely caused a few headaches for Angelica's partner, Jason. But what does Jason do for work? Does he have a job outside of the show?

Angelica Michaux and her partner, Jason Ihle , went through a great deal of trouble over the past few seasons of sMothered — some of which had to do with Angelica's mother, Sunhe .

Some aspects of Jason's personal life are shrouded in mystery. The star has yet to share important pieces of information about where his life is currently headed — at least, beyond the arrival of Amara, the first baby he shares with Angelica.

As some sMothered fans claim, there's a chance that Jason has a job in the tech sector. Unfortunately, there isn't sufficient information available to back up these rumors. Unlike his wife, Angelica , Jason doesn't appear to have an Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn account — which makes it slightly more complicated for nosy fans to uncover crucial details about his current occupation.

Season 3 of 'sMothered' likely has a few surprise twists in store for Angelica and Jason.

Season 3 of sMothered captures the latest events taking place in Angelica's and Jason's life. As a teaser reveals, the young Las Vegas-based couple is now ready to take the next big step and start a family together. Angelica and Jason announced that they had gotten engaged in the Season 3 premiere of sMothered, but their parents were less than thrilled about that news. Instead of applause, the announcement was met with stone-cold silence.

But the lack of support will hardly be the only issue Angelica and Jason will have to learn to overcome in the course of the next episodes. Another source of conflict has to do with Sunhe's stay at their home. "I invited Sunhe to move in with us for a little while," Jason explained in a teaser. "I didn't mean forever."

The arrival of their daughter, Amara, will likely complicate things even further. In a promotional video, Jason has a disagreement with Sunhe over a rat that set up shop inside Jason's pantry before getting into a heated fight over which room she would be able to stay in.

Source: YouTube

"When I agreed to move in with Jason and Angelica I understood that I would have my own room. I need my own space. The only reason I think that Jason is going back on the agreement is that his mother is wanting to move to Las Vegas," Sunhe said.

"This was going to be Sunhe's room but now my mom's coming, so it's going to be my mum's room and Sunhe can just stay with the baby in the nursery. I'm sure Sunhe is going to want to spend a lot of time with the baby anyway, so what's the big deal?" Jason said. "I know Sunhe thinks that whatever she says goes, but this is still my house and my mom is now going to be [the] priority."