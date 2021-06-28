Is Lauren Reese from 'sMothered' Pregnant After Enlisting Her Mother's Help?

The TLC series sMothered follows six mother-daughter duos with incredibly close bonds and virtually zero boundaries. Since the show debuted in 2019, viewers have seen the pairs do things like share bathwater, wax one another, and wear matching outfits. Lauren Reese and her mother, Lisa Kimball, may be new to the show for Season 3, but the two have already made quite the splash.

Article continues below advertisement

The two are so close that Lauren's wife, Laura Leigh Reese, has recognized that she's always going to be a second priority in comparison to Lisa. On the show, she's joked that she "married into a polygamous relationship" because Lisa is so involved in their union.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Though Laura Leigh and Lauren differ on how involved Lisa should be in their marriage, the spouses are trying to have a baby on Season 3. Lisa has taken her role as an overly involved mother to the next level, and she's aiding her daughter with at-home artificial insemination. Viewers have yet to learn how it will all turn out for Laura Leigh and Lauren, so many have been wondering if the latter woman is pregnant.

Lauren and Laura Leigh Reese want to become parents on Season 3 of 'sMothered.' The married pair wanted to have a baby long before the cameras started rolling for Season 3 of the TLC series. After about two years of trying various fertility treatments, Lauren decided to try an at-home version of artificial insemination. Because Laura Leigh had wanted to take a break from the process due to the financial and emotional toll it was taking on the spouses, Lauren had to work with her mom in secret. Article continues below advertisement Shortly after their first stint with the at-home treatment was complete, Lauren wanted to take a pregnancy test. Before she could do so, Lauren decided to inform her wife about what had happened. "We went ahead and did an at-home insemination," Lauren told her wife on the June 21 episode. "You did what?" Laura Leigh responded. When Lauren said that it wasn't a big deal, Laura Leigh shared a different perspective. Source: TLC Article continues below advertisement "You went behind my back," Laura Leigh said. "And not only you went behind my back, you did it with your mom.... It hurts to not be part of something so big. How far is too far?" While Lauren continued to try to diffuse the situation, Laura Leigh shared that she felt like a "third wheel" in her own marriage. The episode concluded before Lauren had the chance to take a pregnancy test.