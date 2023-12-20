Home > Television > Reality TV > sMothered We All Know ‘sMothered’ Star Kathy Crispino Is Rich, but Her Net Worth Has Us Shook! Kathy lives in a 5,197 square foot home that is worth $1 million, and she has an expansive wardrobe, so she has some bank. What's her net worth? By Sarah Walsh Dec. 20 2023, Published 10:24 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@divakc13

The Gist: Kathy Crispino has multiple daughters and she's extremely close to them — especially Cristina.

Kathy and Cristina love to go shopping and they have many fun adventures together.

Seeing their lavish lifestyle, many fans are wondering where all the money comes from.

Article continues below advertisement

Few reality TV duos can match the unique charm of Kathy Crispino and her daughter Cristina, of TLC’s sMothered. Their adorable yet super clingy and controlling relationship is everything. The "Mamma Mia" duo, share many things from clothes to meals.

Kathy, at 60, appears to embrace her role as not just a mother but a companion to her 34-year-old daughter, Cristina. Their closeness is on full display, with Kathy residing a mere five doors down from Cristina. So, what's Kathy's net worth?

Article continues below advertisement

Fans may be shocked by Kathy's net worth.

Source: Instagram/@divakc13

Beyond the enthralling dynamics of their relationship, Kathy's net worth will likely shock fans. Her reported net worth soared to a staggering $50 million as of 2023. This revelation places Kathy in a financial realm that exceeds expectations, considering the unconventional narrative depicted on the show.

Kathy Crispino Housewife & Reality TV Personality Net worth: $50 Million Kathy is a 65-year-old multi-millionaire. Despite appearing on the show sMothered, her money didn't come from reality TV. She is the housewife of her late husband, and her wealth comes from his longstanding career as a lawyer. Birthdate: October 1958 Spouse: Joseph Michael Crispino (died in 2019) Relationship status: Widowed Children: 3 (daughters Cristina and Carly, and son Paul)

Article continues below advertisement

Kathy was quite wealthy already, but she got some of her money in a sad way.

While Kathy's net worth paints a picture of affluence, a somber undertone accompanies a portion of her wealth. Much of her financial standing is attributed to the unfortunate passing of her husband, 76-year-old, Joseph Crispino, in 2019. Joseph, a lawyer and music manager renowned for working with iconic artists like Aerosmith and Bon Jovi, left behind a successful business and a substantial estate. Kathy inherited a significant share of this money as she was named the beneficiary of his will.

Kathy says her relationship with her daughters isn't smothering.

In the face of public scrutiny over sMothered, Kathy adamantly defends her close-knit relationship with her daughters. She dismisses the idea that it is “too much,” and she says that their bond is built on love. Saying, “it is how it should be.”

Article continues below advertisement