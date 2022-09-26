Follow the 'sMothered' Season 4 Cast Members on Instagram

Since it premiered in 2019, the TLC reality series, sMothered, has highlighted mother-daughter pairs who are unusually close. Though many mothers share tight-knit bonds with their daughters, the women featured on the series take things to a different level.

One duo, Angelica Michaux and Sunhe Dapron, shares bathwater, while Season 4 addition Cathy Ellison has dated the same guys as her daughter, Ashley Hefner.