Dawn Hubsher Is From 'sMothered' –– Where Is Her House?
There’s a lot to unpack with a show like sMothered on TLC. This reality TV show focuses on tight-knit bonds between mothers and daughters that go beyond the realm of healthy or normal. It’s great for mother-daughter duos to feel close to one another, but it’s not so great if there are no boundaries in place.
Dawn Hubsher is one of the cast members from sMothered who fans are curious to know more about. The dynamics between Dawn and her daughter have received tons of positive feedback from viewers. These two seem to have a general sense of respect for each other, their spouses, and other members of their joint family. Where is Dawn’s house located?
Dawn Hubsher stars on ‘sMothered.’ Where is her house?
According to In Touch Weekly, Dawn lives in a lovely Palm Harbor home in Florida. Her home is on two acres of land. The outlet states that it’s worth almost a quarter of a million dollars and comes with a large pool and circular driveway.
Dawn does well for herself financially as the office manager of the healthcare business owned by her family, Hubsher Health Care. The family business paired with her career as an author has helped her achieve a better financial status.
Does Cher Hubsher live with Dawn Hushber in Florida?
Cher Hushber is Dawn’s daughter, and their incredibly close relationship is the reason they were cast to star on sMothered in the first place. Tons of fans have questions about whether or not Cher and Dawn still live together these days. The truth is that Cher lives in New York City with her husband, where she focuses on her matchmaking company.
Cher and Dawn don’t live under the same roof, but there’s plenty of proof that they’re just as close as other mother-daughter duos who do actually have the same address. In an interview with The List, Cher opened up about how she and her mother were chosen to star in the show.
She said, “Well, we saw a casting for mothers and daughters who were best friends, and my mom and I are just — we're so close. My mom's always been my best friend, and so when we saw that, we were like, 'Oh, this sounds fun. Why not?' We are all about creating memories. So we applied, and then we had an interview, and then another interview, and then the rest was history.”
Later on in the interview Dawn reflected on their participation in the show by saying, “I'm also finding that a lot of other mothers and daughters now want to be close after watching us, which is wonderful. If we could make that happen with other mothers and daughters and bring them together, then we did a wonderful job.”
Is there a chance Cher and Dawn might move back in with each other at some point? It’s unlikely, but that doesn’t mean they’re not always going to share an undeniable bond.
