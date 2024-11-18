Home > Entertainment > Music Brittany Norris and Chase Wright's Relationship Timeline: From Love to Co-Parenting "I cried every day for a month and a half," Chase admits as he reflects on his relationship ending. By Trisha Faulkner Updated Nov. 18 2024, 11:34 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@therealbrittanynorris

Influencer Brittany Norris and country singer Chase Wright's relationship timeline is a story that has intrigued many. Their journey together wasn't just about romance. It also involved the shared experience of welcoming a child into the world. Fans have followed their story, eager to understand how their bond evolved over time.

Though Brittany and Chase are no longer together, their lives remain intertwined as co-parents. As Chase’s son continues to grow and his career as a singer continues to progress, his fans wonder how his relationship with Brittany started and ended. For those interested in understanding the key moments that shaped their story, this timeline provides a closer look at their love, separation, and co-parenting path.

Brittany Norris and Chase Wright's relationship timeline is full of surprises.

Brittany and Chase’s relationship timeline contains a lot of layers. While social media once offered glimpses into their love story, much of their journey has since been wiped from the public eye. Brittany's Instagram does still hold a single post from February of last year featuring sweet moments with Chase, just weeks before he proposed. The memories captured in those photos mark a period of love and commitment between the two.

After their engagement, Brittany and Chase welcomed their son, Ashur, into the world. According to People Magazine, the couple was thrilled about the arrival of their baby. They shared beautiful photos and expressed their love for their growing family. Parenthood became a shared milestone that would connect the two forever, even as their romantic connection began to falter.

While exact dates are a little unclear, the couple did decide to part ways sometime after their son was born. Chase confirmed the split indirectly while promoting his new music. During an exclusive with Taste of Country, he mentioned channeling heartbreak into his new songs. Despite the relationship coming to an end, Chase and Brittany have focused on raising their son together. According to People Magazine, Chase claimed his relationship with Brittany “got a bit lighter” after breaking up.

Brittany and Chase move forward in different directions.

In July of 2024, Brittany revealed a glimpse of her new chapter by sharing an Instagram post tagging her current partner, Derek Drago. Though Derek’s profile is private, Brittany’s post hints at a fresh start for her. Her ability to embrace a new relationship shows resilience and a desire to move forward positively. In the comments of her post, she did confirm it was a "hard launch" of her new lover.

Meanwhile, Chase has largely stepped away from sharing his personal life on social media. His Instagram now reflects the life of a single father, with photos featuring either himself or moments shared with his son, Ashur. Recently, the tone of his music has reflected heavily on his personal journey including the challenges of heartbreak.