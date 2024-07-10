Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Influencer Twins Brooklyn and Bailey Just Posted a Pregnancy Announcement — Which One Is Pregnant? "I grew up watching them … now time to watch their kids grow up," a fan on TikTok said. By Elissa Noblitt Jul. 10 2024, Published 9:37 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@brooklynandbailey

Twin influencers Brooklyn and Bailey have built a major following on their shared accounts, from TikTok to Instagram. They're some of the internet's favorite content creators, posting fun comedy videos, outfit checks, and more. But now, they've shocked fans by posting something a little different — a pregnancy announcement!

Article continues below advertisement

The post consists of just a photo of one of the twins from the neck down, holding a sonogram photo strip. Because they share social media accounts, and because both girls are in serious relationships, they've created a mystery regarding just which one of them is pregnant. However, fans think they've cracked the case.

Source: instagram/@brooklynandbailey (L-R) Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight

Article continues below advertisement

Which twin is pregnant? Fans think it's Brooklyn.

If you're not familiar with Brooklyn and Bailey McKnight, it can be hard to tell them apart. However, for seasoned fans, it seems to be a piece of cake. This was proven in the comment section of their pregnancy announcement on TikTok, where viewers were quickly convinced that the pregnant twin was Brooklyn.

"I think Brooklyn because of the necklace," one eagle-eyed fan commented. "I did some freckle matching and I’m 95 percent sure it’s Brooklyn," another said, to which someone else replied, "The birth mark on the left, too!"

Article continues below advertisement

While some chose to use their attention to details as their evidence, others referred to claims that the girls themselves have made in the past. "Bailey and Asa specifically said they were waiting at least five years before trying for a child. Brooklyn and Dakota said one to two, so I definitely think it’s Brooklyn and Dakota," a commenter pointed out.

Article continues below advertisement

Most fans seem to have accepted the theory that Brooklyn is pregnant, especially since the last few posts on the twins' Instagram page have given away some "hints." In a carousel post made on July 7, the girls were snapped hanging out in a boat on the lake — and Brooklyn seems to be covering her stomach with a "conveniently placed" dog. The second and final photo in the set is of Brooklyn and her partner, Dakota. "These pictures give the vibe that maybe Brooklyn is with child," a commenter mentioned.