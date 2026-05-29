Bruce Springsteen Calls Out Trump White House And Announces Protest Festival Freedom 250 wanted a patriotic moment, but artist exits and Springsteen’s festival changed the whole vibe. By Darrell Marrow Published May 29 2026, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Bruce Springsteen is not letting the Trump White House monopolize America’s 250th birthday. The rock icon called out President Donald Trump’s administration during a Washington, D.C., concert and helped announce a new protest festival called Power to the People. The announcement came as the Trump-affiliated celebration, Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair, deals with artists pulling out.

Article continues below advertisement

Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair is a 16-day celebration planned for the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The event is a part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration and is scheduled to run from June 25 through July 10. However, the event logistics got messy because of its Trump ties. Then, Bruce stepped in with plans of his own.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce Springsteen calls out the White House.

Bruce used his Nationals Park concert in Washington, D.C., to slam the president. He performed several political songs during the show, including “American Skin (41 Shots)” and “Streets of Minneapolis,” a song he wrote in response to the killings of Renée Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration agents. Then, he went straight at the Trump administration.

"The Gestapo tactics of this president and this administration will not stand here," Bruce said, per PBS. "This American tragedy can only be stopped by the American people: you. There is no one coming to save us. We've got to do it ourselves, So join us and let's fight for the America that we love. Do you hear me, Washington?”

Article continues below advertisement

Bruce did not stop there. During the same concert, he led the crowd in an “ICE out!” chant and urged people to make their voices heard all the way to the White House. “Our democracy, our constitution, our rule of law are being challenged right now as never before by a reckless, racist, incompetent, treasonous president and his ship of fools administration,” Bruce said.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Who is performing at Power to the People?

At the same show, Bruce and Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello announced Power to the People during the D.C. concert. The one-day, two-stage festival is scheduled for Oct. 3 at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, about a month before the midterm elections.

The festival’s website describes Power to the People as “a celebration of peace, love, justice, music and community action.” A portion of ticket proceeds will support VoteRiders and HeadCount, two organizations focused on voter access and civic engagement. Bruce told the crowd, “We want to keep raising our voices for hope and justice together.” He added, “Tom Morello and I will be back again here in D.C. on Oct. 3 for another night of music and resistance.”

Article continues below advertisement