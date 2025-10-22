Details on Former 'Today Show' Host Bryant Gumbel's Net Worth After Decades in the Business Bryant Gumbel became a 'Today Show' host in 1982. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 22 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

There are some names synonymous with TV news, especially in the '90s. One of those names, at least for millennials, is Bryant Gumbel. He was a big part of The Today Show as a co-anchor. However, after he ended his time with the morning television show, he went on to host other shows. After decades in the TV news space, it's hard not to wonder what Bryant Gumbel's net worth is.

Over the course of his career, Bryant even made cameos in popular TV shows like Seinfeld and The Nanny, which further proved how far his reach went as a household name. His role as a full- and then part-time television host ended around 2023, when he stopped appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark, but Bryant's name and face are synonymous with on-air talent.

Bryant Gumbel's net worth is pretty impressive, but expected.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bryant's net worth is $25 million. Per IMDb, Bryant started out as a sideline reporter at the 1976 AFC Championship Game. He continued to work on the sideline at other high-profile games, but his star also continued to rise as a reporter and anchor. He was the host of the pre-game show Major League Baseball: An Inside Look for 10 years, from 1979 until 1989. During that time, he also joined The Today Show.

Bryant was part of The Today Show from 1982 until he became a broadcaster for CBS in 1997. Unsurprisingly, Bryant also won multiple awards during his career. In 2023, he won the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Annual Sports Emmy Awards. Per the National Black Lawyers organization, Bryant was the first Black man to win that award. He's even in the Sports Broadcasters Hall of Fame for his work.

Bryant Gumbel has been married twice.

Though Bryant's career lasted decades before he appeared to retire, he found the time to get married twice and have kids. He married his first wife, June Baranco, in 1973. Together, they had two kids. In 2000, June spoke out about the divorce and her marriage to Bryant, per the New York Post.